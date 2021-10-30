Bit Digital (BTBT) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bit Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 355 1317 1567 57 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.75%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Bit Digital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 203.57 Bit Digital Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 18.50

Bit Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s rivals have a beta of -0.50, meaning that their average stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.91% -42.57% 2.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bit Digital rivals beat Bit Digital on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

