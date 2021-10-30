Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $119.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 79% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

