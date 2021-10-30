BitWhite Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $129,679.54 and approximately $167,329.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

