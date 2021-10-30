BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,531 shares of company stock worth $2,290,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

