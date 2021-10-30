BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 414.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.76% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $25,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 384,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $278.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.64. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

