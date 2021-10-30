BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 22,247 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $943.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $896.25 and a 200 day moving average of $876.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

