BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 22,247 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $943.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $896.25 and a 200 day moving average of $876.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
