BlackRock Inc. Purchases 871,897 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 3,554.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $18.35 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

