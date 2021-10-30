BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter worth about $207,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 59,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

