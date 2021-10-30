Blackstone Inc Grows Stock Position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.48% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

