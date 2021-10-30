Blackstone Inc Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Blackstone Inc cut its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

