Blackstone Inc Invests $3.88 Million in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 399,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 3.97% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $243,000.

NASDAQ SCOB opened at $9.74 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

