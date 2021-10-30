Blackstone Inc Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYNS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $820,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynamics Special Purpose stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

