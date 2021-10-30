Blackstone Inc Makes New Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.58% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,230,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,795,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,649,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,275,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

