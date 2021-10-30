Blackstone Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Blackstone Inc lowered its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,474 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned 0.40% of Hess Midstream worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 241.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

HESM opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.13. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HESM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

