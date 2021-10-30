Blackstone Inc Takes $991,000 Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSIB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

