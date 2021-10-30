Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.57.

BE stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

