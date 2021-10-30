BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.62 ($72.49).

EPA BNP opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.81. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

