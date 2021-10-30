Bombardier, Inc. Class B’s (BBD.B) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.02.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 0.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

