Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

