Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $105.71 and last traded at $103.45, with a volume of 5373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $630,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97,389 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

