Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

NYSE:BAH traded up $6.30 on Friday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,489. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

