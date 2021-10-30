Bottos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $44,921.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $800,330.42 and approximately $44,921.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00048422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00235786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

