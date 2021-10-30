BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Brokerages predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will report $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.10 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.18. 217,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

