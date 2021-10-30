Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Brightcove alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $407.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.