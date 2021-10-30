BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. 2,550,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,187. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

