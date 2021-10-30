BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.77

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 3655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.