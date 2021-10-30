Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BSN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,607. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,879,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,667,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $989,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

