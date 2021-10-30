Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

NASDAQ ABEO remained flat at $$0.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $153,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

