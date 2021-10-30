Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

