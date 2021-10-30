Brokerages Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNM. Citigroup upped their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Core & Main stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

NYSE CNM opened at $27.36 on Friday. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

