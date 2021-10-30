Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.78. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,839. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.03. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $85.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

