Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

