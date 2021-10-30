Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUV traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $11.68. 1,634,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $436.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

