Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 40,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $1,558,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPR stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.