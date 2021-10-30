Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

CVLT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.50. 289,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,660. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

