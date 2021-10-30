Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $8.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.18 and the highest is $8.27. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $7.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $89,133,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,763,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,480.88. The company had a trading volume of 87,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,489.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

