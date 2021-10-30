Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.47. 1,580,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.45 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in National Instruments by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 360,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

