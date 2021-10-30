Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,313,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,407. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

