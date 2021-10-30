Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report $327.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.00 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. 2,243,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,881. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,750. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in UDR by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UDR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

