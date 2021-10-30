Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 183,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,721. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.