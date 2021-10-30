Brokerages Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Target Price at CHF 31.21

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 31.21.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.