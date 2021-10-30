Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 458.20

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.20 ($5.99).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON AV traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 394.70 ($5.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.17. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Also, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Insiders have acquired a total of 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727 over the last 90 days.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

