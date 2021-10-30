Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $96.50

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.