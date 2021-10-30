Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $8.84

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 2,365,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,509. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

