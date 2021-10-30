Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $8.84

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
NYSE:CRK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 2,365,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,509. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.