Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $320.73

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.73.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $247.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $216.17 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

