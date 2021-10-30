Brokerages Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.10

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

GAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of GAU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 467,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Galiano Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

