Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $82.88

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

