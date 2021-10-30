Brokers Issue Forecasts for First National Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.08.

TSE:FN opened at C$41.65 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.81 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

