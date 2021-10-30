Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $14.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

