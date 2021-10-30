Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

